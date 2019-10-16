Centre prohibits import of Indian national flag not adhering to Flag Code

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Central government has made amendments in the import policy for India's national flag, prohibiting its import not adhering to the specifications prescribed in the Flag Code of India, 2002.



According to a notification dated October 11, the Central government has introduced a new papa 18 to General Notes regarding the import policy for the National Flag.

"The import of Indian National Flag not adhering to the specification prescribed under Part -1, Section 1.2 of Flag Code of India, 2002, is prohibited," said the notification. (ANI)

