Centre proscribes ISIS as terrorist organisation: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in LS

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that the Central Government had proscribed the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daesh as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



Rai said, "Some instances of individuals from different states including Kerala having joined is have come to the notice of Central and State Security Agencies. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the States Police have registered cases against such individuals and have taken action as per law."

He further stated that "The primary responsibility for Public Order' and 'Policing' rests with the State Governments. However, in matters such as terrorism, the Central Government assists the State Governments in acknowledging it as the shared responsibility. Intelligence and Security agencies of the Centre and States work in tandem to keep a close watch on the elements involved in terrorist acts and take action as per law."

"The Central Government has also proscribed the Islamic State (IS) Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL). Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daesh as a Terrorist Organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," he added. (ANI)

