Centre provided 32.13 cr vax doses to states/UTs

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 31,40,75,654 doses, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Union government said on Wednesday that more than 32.13 crore (32,13,75,820) vaccine doses have been provided to the states/Union Territories so far, both through the free of cost channel and the direct state procurement category.

More than 73 lakh (73,00,166) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs for administration.

Also, over 24,65,980 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up by the availability of more vaccine doses, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre is supporting the states and the UTs by providing them Covid vaccine doses free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the doses being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.

