Centre provides 30.54 cr vaccine doses to States, UTs

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to States/Union Territories (UTs) so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.



A total of 1,50,28,186 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, it added.

According to the ministry, 30,54,32,450 vaccine doses have been provided by Centre to States/UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,04,04,264 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

Furthermore, more than 47,00,000 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 30,79,48,744. (ANI)

