Centre provides assistance to over 3 lakh women through 701 one stop centres

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Saturday informed that, in yet another achievement, over 3 lakh women were provided assistance through 701 one-stop centres in 35 States/Union Territories (UTs).



"One Stop Centre Scheme (OSCs) being implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development has provided assistance to over 3 lakh women so far", informed an official release by the ministry.

The scheme is being implemented across the country since April 1, 2015 through State governments/UT administrations to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces, under one roof and facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services including police, medical, legal aid and counseling, psychological support to fight against any forms of violence against women. Till date, 701 OSCs in 35 States/UTs have been operationalised.

In the prevalent situation created due to COVID-19, women who are in a distress situation or affected by violence may contact the nearest OSCs for speedy assistance and services.

The WCD Ministry has directed the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all States/UTs and DC/DM of all districts to keep one stop centres operational during the lockdown period with the availability of all the basic material required for fighting COVID-19 like sanitisers, soaps, masks etc.

As per scheme guidelines, for smooth functioning of the centres, the responsibility of appointment/ recruitment/ selection of empanelled agencies/ individuals to provide legal counselling/ Medical aid/ psycho-social counselling etc lies with the district administration of the respective States/UTs. (ANI)

