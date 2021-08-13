Centre provides security cover to 2 Bengal leaders

The MHA has provided ‘Z' category security cover to Soumendu Adhikari by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in West Bengal and by the Delhi Police in the national capital.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided security cover to two political leaders from West Bengal in view of the 'escalating' attacks on politicians in the state, a source in the security set up said here on Thursday.

Soumendu Adhikari is the younger brother of BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. He is the former Chairman of the Contai Municipality in East Midnapur district, who had joined the BJP in January this year.

Ananta Maharaj, a leader of the Greater Coochbehar People's Association (GCPA) with clout among the Rajbanshis, is the second leader who has been been given ‘Y+' security cover in West Bengal and Assam.

A priest of the Sib Chandi religion of the Koch-Rajbanshi community, Maharaj has good control over the community in West Bengal.

Soon after the declaration of Bengal Assembly poll results in May this year, the Centre had provided ‘X' category VIP security cover of CISF to 61 BJP MLAs in West Bengal in view of the alleged violence against the party leaders and workers in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in the Assembly polls, already enjoys the second highest ‘Z' category security cover by the CRPF.

--IANS

ams/arm