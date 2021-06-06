Centre providing oxygen cylinders, says Himachal CM

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said the Union Minister assured to provide 1,000 D-type oxygen cylinders out of which 500 cylinders were on the way whereas 500 have been received by the state.

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday called on Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here and discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

He said 10 half ton capacity each cryogenic oxygen tanks would be installed in hospitals and 300 oxygen concentrators under the Corporate Social Responsibility funds have also been assured for the state which will further boost the oxygen capacity of the state.

Efforts were also being made to procure B-type oxygen cylinders soon if need arises, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Union Minister also assured of sanctioning a state-of-the-art modern hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

He said the Union Minister also assured to set up an ethanol plant with an investment of 200 crore through Hindustan Petroleum.

The ethanol plant produces from grains for mixing the same in petrol and diesel which in turn will help in reducing pollution due to vehicular emissions in the state.

--IANS

vg/sdr/