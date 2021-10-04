Centre puts Olympians' sports equipments gifted to PM Modi on auction

According to the Ministry of Culture, the proceeds from the auction will be spent on the Namami Gange project, a conservation and rejuvenation program of the country's life-giving Ganges.The third round of e-auction, that has started on September 17, is underway through the web portal www.pmmementos.gov.in, and will conclude on October 7, 2021.Athlete Sumit Antil brought home gold medal for India by throwing a javelin in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Antil registered a staggering record in the men's javelin throw as he not only won the gold medal but broke his own personal world record thrice in the finals with 68.55 metres. Upon his return to India, he presented his signed javelin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, this javelin is available for auction through the online bid.Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who won a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics presented her badminton racket to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after her return to India. Sindhu's racket has also been included in the list of items that are being auctioned.Further, the hockey stick with autographs of Indian Hockey team members that bagged a medal after 41 years in the Olympics in Tokyo 2020 was presented to the Prime Minister during their felicitation ceremony. Now this hockey stick is also in the auction.Similarly, sports equipment of several Olympic and Paralympic winners including Bhavani Devi's fence, have been presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are now put on auction.Apart from these, many souvenirs, such as the replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple presented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a wooden replica of Chardham presented by Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, a replica of Rudraksh Convention Center are among the items which are being auctioned.As many as 1,348 mementos are being e-auctioned in this round. The mementos include the equipment gifted to the Prime Minister by winners of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.The last time such an auction took place was in 2019. In that auction, the government earned Rs 15.13 crore. (ANI)