Centre re-appoints Mahesh Kumar Jain as RBI Deputy Governor

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday re-appointed former IDBI Bank managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Mahesh Kumar Jain, as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of two years.



"The Central Government has re-appointed Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from June 22, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on June 21, 2021," RBI's notification said.

Jain was first appointed as the deputy governor of RBI in June 2018 for a period of three years.

With over 30 years of banking experience, Jain has served on various boards including the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), IBPS, and NIBM.

He has also been a member of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) committee on risk management and redesigning annual performance appraisal reports of public sector bank officers. (ANI)

