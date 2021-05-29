Centre refutes reports claiming CoWIN portal creating digital divide

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Saturday refuted media reports claiming that CoWIN platform creating a digital divide and allowing unscrupulous elements to hack the system to benefit a few sections of population.



"There have been some unfounded media reports of the CoWIN platform creating a digital divide and allowing unscrupulous elements to hack the system to benefit a few sections of population. Reports are incorrect and not supported by full information on the matter," the Ministry said.

It added that the lack of basic comprehension about the complexity of a vaccination exercise has led to the false labelling of citizens not finding slots on the platform to problems of the platform itself. (ANI)

