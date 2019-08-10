Centre rejects media report claiming massive protests in Srinagar

The Union Home Ministry said the news report "originally published in Reuters and which appeared in the Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10,000 people in Srinagar".

"This is completely fabricated and incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla, and none involved a crowd of more than 20 people," it said in a tweet.

On Friday, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir had eased prohibitory orders to allow Friday prayers in local mosques and for people to make arrangements for Monday's Eid celebrations.

The administration has lifted prohibitory orders from Jammu region, and asked schools to reopen from Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir was put under complete lockdown on August 11, a day before the government of India revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the state.