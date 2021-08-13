Centre releases another instalment of ECRP-II package for states

Earlier, Rs 1,827.80 crore was released to all states and UTs as 15 per cent advance to undertake preparatory activities to speed up the implementation of the ECRP-II.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Centre on Friday released the second instalment of 35 per cent of the Emergency Covid Response Plan II funds of Rs 14,744.99 crore to all states to effectively combat the pandemic.

With the latest disbursement, 50 per cent of the funds have been released so as to ensure implementation of critical activities at the state and district levels to prepare the public healthcare systems in response to the covid pandemic.

In view of the second wave and its spread into rural, peri-urban, and tribal areas and the evolving pandemic situation, the Union Cabinet had, on July 8, approved the India Covid-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package), amounting to Rs 23,123 crore.

To be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with a focus on health infrastructure development, including for paediatric care, and with measurable outcomes.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) components of the ECRP-II, states/UTs have been supported by way of approvals for Emergency Covid Response Plans (ECRP) to the tune of Rs 14,744.99 crore.

The ECRP-I for Rs 15,000 crore was released to all states/UTs in April 2021 to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by Covid-19.

