Centre releases Rs 1455.73 cr for completion of four-laning of Kiratpur-Nerchowk section of NH-21

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the Centre had released Rs 1455.73 crore for completion of the remaining work of four-laning of Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21.

According to a release, Thakur said that "he had taken up the matter in this regard with the Union Surface Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and this decision was the outcome of the same. He said that Rs 1455.73 crore has been tendered for balance work on four laning of Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 greenfield alignment excluding Sundernagar bypass on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM)."



He said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) "tendered the remaining work of this road on Friday on HAM and the company that will construct this national highway will also maintain it for 15 years. He said that the work on 29 kilometres has already been awarded and is under progress." (ANI)

