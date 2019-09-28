Centre releases Rs 27.11 cr for Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Central government has released the first advance installment of Rs 27.11 crore for Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project, slated for launch by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the estimated cost of the project under the Smart Cities Mission is Rs 271.11 crore, which is to be equally distributed between the Government of India and the state government. The said amount is to be released in three installments of 20:40:40.



The third instalment would be released on furnishing of the utilization certificates for at least 75 per cent of the composite share of the Central as well as the state governments.

The state government had proposed the projects to the Central government including the development Sultanpur Lodhi, where Guru Nanak Dev was believed to have spent most of his life, as a heritage city.

The National Implementation Committee (NIC) had approved the historic town's special development plan, incorporating `Pinde Baba Nanak Da', said an official spokesperson.

