Centre reminds Mamata govt to provide data of eligible beneficiaries for PM-Kisan scheme

By Pragya Kaushika



New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): In one of the first communications sent to the newly sworn-in Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, the Centre has asked it to be part of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and appoint officers to fast-track the process.

Sources said the communication to the Bengal government by the Union Agriculture Ministry mentions that despite the fact that the state government did not provide data of 69 lakh farmers- eligible to get Rs 9,660 crores collectively under the central scheme - 41 lakh farmers got themselves registered on PM Kisan portal. Also, the Centre has asked the state government to upload verified data of the eligible beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on the portal.

They said that the state government was asked to fast-track the process of collating and updating the Centre on the list of beneficiaries under the scheme in which Rs 6,000 is annually sent to accounts of farmers.

According to a source, the state government was reminded that just days ahead of assembly elections, a state nodal officer was appointed to give details of farmers to the Centre but due to the model code of conduct the process had to be stopped.

The communication sent to the state also apparently states that Bengal government is yet to give its approval for auto-debit in order to transfer money directly in the accounts of beneficiaries.

Sources added that Bengal is the only state that is not beneficiary of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and 10.28 crore farmers across the country have been disbursed around 1.16 lakh crore till now. (ANI)