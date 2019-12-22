Centre removed NSG cover due to my opposition to CAA: Prafulla Kumar Mahanta

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): After the Centre downgraded his security cover from the National Security Guard (NSG) to Z-plus to CRPF, Assam's former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday lambasted at the Centre, saying the step was taken due to his stern opposition to the anti-people policies including the new the citizenship law.



"My national security guard NSG cover was withdrawn by the Centre for protesting against the Centre's anti-people policies, particularly the Citizenship (Amendment) Act," said Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Mahanta at a press conference here.

He further alleged that the security cover provided to him was curtailed in this manner due to "pressure mounted by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the leadership of the AGP."

NSG cover was accorded to Mahanta in 1997 after the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) militants made an abortive bid on his life. It was withdrawn in 2017, following which he moved the Guwahati High Court, which restored his security cover. (ANI)