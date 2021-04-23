Centre requests states to vaccinate bankers, insurers on priority

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) The central government has written to all the state governments and union territories (UT) requesting them to have special arrangements to vaccinate bankers and insurers.

The Centre has also asked the state governments and UTs to have special arrangements to vaccinate other players in the financial services segment like the employees of National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), payment system providers/operators/vendors, cash logistic companies/cash-in-transit companies/ATM maintenance personnel, banking correspondents (BCs) and Customer Service Points (CSPs).