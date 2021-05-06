Centre reviews Covid grievances with ministries, states/UTs

The Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) chaired two review meetings with the grievance officials of 84 Central ministries and departments, states and Union Terrtories.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) DARPG Secretary Indevar Pandey on Thursday stresses on the need to pursue time-bound and quality grievance redressal in the pandemic times to ensure that citizen centric services are delivered in a time-bound manner.

Pandey highlighted the policies adopted by the government to ensure time-bound grievance redressal in the pandemic times. These include operationalisation of a dedicated Covid-19 portal for monitoring citizens' grievances related to the pandemic, each grievance being assigned a unique identification number, classification of grievances into 11 categories, bringing down the grievance redressal time from 60 days to three days, auto generated email reminders and daily report generation for considered analysis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, "In the period from March 30, 2020 to May 3 this year, the CPGRAMS portal of DARPG received 1.92 lakh cases of which 1.66 lakh cases have been redressed.

"The Central ministries/departments have redressed 1.16 lakh public grievance (PG) cases and states/UTs have redressed 50,000 such cases. In the period from March 1, 2021 to May 3, 2021 the CPGRAMS portal has received 14137 PG cases of which 9267 cases have been redressed."

Pandey said, "The roadmap ahead lay in expeditious implementation of CPGRAMS reforms, integration of state portals with CPGRAMS, integration of district portals with CPGRAMS, analysing the root cause of grievances and bringing systemic reforms and effective operationalisation of the appellate authority system."

He also urged all the grievance officials to focus on citizen centrality in providing grievance redressal in the pandemic period.

--IANS

