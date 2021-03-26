Centre rushes teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh amid surge in Covid cases

The teams shall work with the respective state and UT administration to ascertain the reasons for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend requisite Covid-19 control and containment measures.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

The team to Chhattisgarh is headed by S.K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and has experts from AIIMS Raipur and the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health.

The team to Chandigarh is led by Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, with experts drawn from RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Chhattisgarh has recently witnessed a significant spurt in fresh Covid cases as well as new deaths every day. Chandigarh has also seen a significant surge in new cases.

The teams shall visit the most-affected districts or hotspots in the state and the UT to take a stock of on-ground implementation of public health interventions. They will share the key findings, recommendations and remedial measures to be taken up with the Chief Secretary or the Chief Administrator.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and UT governments for Covid management, the Centre has been deputing teams from time to time to visit different regions.

These teams interact with the authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove the bottlenecks, if any.

The reports of the Central teams are shared with the states for further follow-up action.

