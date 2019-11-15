Centre's Act East policy key to N-E growth: Rajnath

Lower Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh), Nov 15 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the Union government's focus on Act East Policy would open new doors of rapid infrastructure development in the North-East, especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh was speaking on the occasion of inaugurating the Sisseri River Bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 200-meter bridge on the Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang as it would cut down travel time between Pasighat and Roing by about five hours, as had been reported by IANS earlier.

Singh called for bolstering border infrastructure of the country and said that national security is the top priority of the Union government. He said the government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view the security of people residing in border areas. The BADP is a comprehensive programme undertaken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for border management of states that have international boundaries. "Upgrading infrastructure is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," Singh said. The Sisseri Bridge has been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation under Project Brahmank, which is among four road projects undertaken by the central government organization in Arunachal Pradesh, the three others being Vartak, Arunank and Udayak. Apart from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Director-General of BRO Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao were also present at the inaugural ceremony.