Centre's responsibility to clarify confusions around CAA: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): It is the Central government's responsibility to clarify all the confusions and misconceptions that they have created about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday.



Speaking to ANI, Raut said: "It is not about Muslims or Hindus. It is about unity of our nation. It is the Central government's responsibility to clarify all the confusions and misconceptions that they have created about CAA."

Earlier on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will not move even an inch away on the issue, no matter how many parties join hands against it.

"Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want", Shah said while addressing a public rally here.

Shah also accused Congress of spreading misinformation over the issue.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

