Centre scrambles top names to flaunt 100-day achievements

A day after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed a mega press conference at in Delhi, highlighting the government's achievements in the first 100 days, on Monday it was Nitin Gadkari, Thawar Chand Gehlot and R.K. Singh's turn.

Even alliance partners like Shiriomani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal was put on the job.

While Singh was at Begumpet Hyderabad, Gadkari was in Worli, Mumbai. Harsimrat and Gehlot addressed a presser in Chandigarh and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, respectively.

Speaking in Mumbai, Gadkari stressed on Kashmir: "All the joblessness in Kashmir was because of Article 370 and 35A. With the two Articles gone, it will be a new era there." He added his ministry alone invested Rs 60,000 crore in the erstwhile state, including to build the highway from Jammu and Srinagar.

Gadkari reminded how Triple Talaq Bill has been a blessing for many Muslim women. "A time, when people went to the extent of making the Talaq extra instant by announcing it through WhatsApp, this government has criminalised it," the Road Transport Minister said. He also highlighted amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act as a big achievement not only for his ministry but the Narendra Modi government.

In Hyderabad, the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy focused on implementation of the KUSUM scheme that provides financial and water security to farmers. Singh also highlighted an unique effort by the government by which farmers can set up solar plants and solar pumps at 10 per cent cost and in turn sell electricity to the government.

Gehlot, the Social Justice Minister who was tasked to take Prime Minister's message to the Congress-run Chhatisgarh, hailed the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories as a "historical step".

"Now the lakhs of tribal, Dalits, women and youth of in Kashmir, Kargil and Leh-Ladakh will join the mainstream of the country. The unity of the nation and social equality has also been ensured," said the Minister. He also said, the government is making efforts to reverse the ongoing economic slowdown.

But overwhelmingly, Kashmir is the mood of the season and the Ministers are aggressively pushing the narrative on the abrogation of the twin Articles with full throttle to portray the Union Government as one capable of taking bold steps.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally in Haryana's Rohtak said: "India can now take on any challenge (thrown at it)." It was in clear reference to the Kashmir decision.

The carpet bombing highlighting the achievements of the Modi2.0 did not stop on Monday.

Other ministers through the week will also be holding similar pressers, across the length and breadth of India. Prahlad Joshi will head to the coastal state of Goa, Arjun Munda will be in poll-bound Jharkhand, while Minority Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will fly to Allahabad.

Some ministers have also started penning down editorials in vernacular dailies to make a strong case for the Modi2.0 in its 100 days. Thawar Chand Gehlot has already written a couple of articles on the Centre's achievements in two Hindi newspapers.

The first 100-days are nevertheless special for any government and when it has been marked with red letter days like August 5, no wonder the Modi government wants to flaunt it.