Centre shared list with agencies to file fake cases against AAP leaders: Sisodia

Sisodia's remarks came during a brief digital press conference on Saturday, in which he said, "We have learned from reliable sources that Prime Minister Modi has shared a list 15 names with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against those on the list and ruin their career before the next elections."

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting AAP leaders using his power.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done. "Rakesh Asthana is Modiji's brahmastra. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done. You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them," he said.

He claimed most of the names in the list belong to the AAP.

Sisodia said there had been previous instances where AAP leaders were 'targeted' but nothing came out of it.

"I want to ask BJP, what did you get in the earlier raids? There are 12 cases against Satyendar Jain. The CBI has raided my house and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office. Police raided CM's house and even entered his bedroom. What came out of those raids?" he questioned.

He alleged that fake cases were registered against 21 AAP MLAs and the courts scolded the police for filing such cases. "The Centre got the Shunglu Committee to scrutinise 450 files of our government but what came out of it. We have full faith in ourselves," Sisodia claimed.

He further claimed that the BJP is worried because AAP is gaining popularity in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and had even won 27 seats in the municipal corporation polls in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar sentiments and said nothing had come out of the earlier raids or fake cases. "Do politics for votes, win public trust. So many false cases were made against us. Nothing found. Want to do more false cases, want to do raid? You are welcome."

--IANS

pd/skp/