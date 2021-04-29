Centre should ensure there is no shortage of vaccines from May 1, says Telangana Congress leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday said that the Centre should take steps to ensure that there is no vaccine shortage from May 1 when vaccination opens for all adults in the country.



He alleged that BJP government and its leaders "were only focused on winning elections were not taking enough steps to tackle the ongoing pandemic situation and health emergency" being faced by the country due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda were "also focused more on winning the elections."

"The government should take care that there is no vaccine shortage from May 1 as people from 18 years and above will be vaccinated. The central government must review the situation of states and do the needful," he said.

He alleged that state BJP leaders were also "more focused on elections then on the coronavirus pandemic" and had held rallies for local body polls. (ANI)

