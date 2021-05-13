Centre should have floated global tender for vaccines: Gehlot

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that it would have been better had the Central government floated global tenders which could have ensured availability of Covid vaccines in planned manner in states.

"A total of 11 states have floated global tenders to import vaccines for their states due to lack of vaccine availability in the country. This will provide the vaccines at different costs in the states.