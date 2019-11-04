Centre should take effective steps to stop stubble burning, it's high time: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that there are around 27 lakh farmers in Punjab and Haryana and in last two years only 63,000 farmers have been provided with machines which have methods to use stubble instead of burning it.

Kejriwal has urged the Central Government to stop stubble burning within one year.Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital.Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said,"From 27 lakh farmers in Punjab and Haryana, in two years only 63,000 farmers have been given machines which have methods to use stubble instead of burning it. So at this speed, it will take 30 years to give it to every farmer. Centre needs to prepare a month-wise schedule for it. Stubble burning has to stop within one year, it's high time."The Chief Minister has urged the Central Government to make a concrete plan in order to control the prevailing air pollution issue across the national capital.Lauding state government's odd-even scheme, Kejriwal also asserted that it will help in keeping a large number of vehicles off the road."Everyday around 30 lakh cars ply on the roads of Delhi, and due to this odd-even scheme, at least 15 lakh cars will be off the roads. So, yes this will help in lowering pollution levels. I am happy that people are cooperating with us," said Kejriwal.Kejriwal also said that he is extremely happy with the citizen's response."People are participating and following this scheme willingly and hardly four or five people have been fined since morning, for breaking the rules. I am extremely worried about the health of the citizens of Delhi. From February till October 15, Delhi did not witness pollution; we were able to see clear sky and sunlight. Within these 20 days Delhi's air has become polluted due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states," he added.Kejriwal also commented on BJP leader Vijay Goel's symbolic protest against the odd-even scheme. He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and "drama"."People of Delhi are strongly supporting this initiative. They agree that their Chief Minister is taking steps to control air pollution, then why Vijay Goel Ji is working against the people of Delhi? He should also support this scheme. I appeal to him to support this initiative," said Kejriwal."How is it a drama? If 15 lakh cars will be off roads, then pollution will be reduced. It's a matter of common sense," he added.The odd-even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates. (ANI)