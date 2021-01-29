Centre-states coordination strengthened democracy: Prez

"My government has also presented a unique example of collective power of the federal structure. This coordination between the central and state governments has strengthened democracy and also strengthened the Constitution's prestige," he said in his address to the members of both the Houses of Parliament at the commencement of its Budget Session.

"No matter how big the challenge is, we will not stop; India will not stop. Whenever India has united, it has achieved goals considered impossible.

"In this fight against the coronavirus pandemic, we also lost many countrymen. A man dear to all of us and my predecessor President Pranab Mukherjee also passed away during this period. Six members of Parliament also left us untimely because of coronavirus. I pay my humble tributes to all.

"I am satisfied that due to timely decisions of my government, the lives of millions of countrymen were saved. Today, the number of new corona patients is decreasing rapidly and those cured of the infection is very high," the President said.

Kovind also talked about the Union government's actions on the economic front during the pandemic. He said that along with the announcement of a record economic package to handle the Indian economy, the government also took care that no poor starved.

"Through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 80 crore people were ensured 5 kg extra grain free of cost per month for eight months. The government also cared for the migrant workers."

The President said: "My government also launched the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in six states to provide jobs to migrants who had returned to their native villages from cities during the epidemic. "This helped create employment equivalent to 50 crore man days."

"Nearly Rs 31,000 crore were also directly transferred to the Jan Dhan accounts of poor women. During this period, more than 14 crore gas cylinders were given to poor women beneficiaries free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana across the country."

