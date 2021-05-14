  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Centre, states must focus on containing Covid in rural sector ahead of Kharif sowing season

Centre, states must focus on containing Covid in rural sector ahead of Kharif sowing season

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 14th, 2021, 20:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features