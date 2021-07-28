'Centre studying feasibility of multi-modal logistics park in Vizag'

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Wednesday that the Central government is studying the feasibility of setting up a multi-modal logistics park in Visakhapatnam.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said that the Centre is studying the feasibility of setting up a multi-modal logistics park in Visakhapatnam," Reddy said.