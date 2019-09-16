Centre submits to SC detailed data on terrorism in J&K

<br>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that for the last 70 years, the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been extremely volatile on account of the violence orchestrated by terrorists, who have been pushed into the Indian territory from across the border, and have been working in close coordination with the local militants.

The affidavit submitted in the court said: "41,866 persons have lost their lives in 71,038 incidents of terrorist violence. This includes 14,038 civilians; 5,292 personnel of security forces and 22,536 terrorists."

The affidavit contains year-wise details of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990, and also year-wise history of restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.

There have been 489 prohibitiory orders since 2008, 152 firing incidents and total 283 civilian deaths. These figures are till August 4, 2019.

Post August 5, 42 prohibitiory orders, but no firing incident so far, and one civilian death.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal agrued before the court that terrorists from across the border and local militants encouraged by separatists and monies in huge amount were being funded through hawala routes.

"One of the main kingpins, Zahroor Wattali has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency, and the bail granted to him by the High Court was quashed and set aside by the apex court in April 2019," contended Venugopal before the court.

Venugopal told the court that there are serious allegations against Wattali, including the receipt of funds from the Pakistan High Commission.

The money received by him was being channelled into the hands of separatists, and was, in turn, being used to pay the stone pelters, who were prepared to break the law in return for the payments made.

"When the decisions were taken by the Constitutional authorities on August 5 with regard to Article 370 it was clear that the persons who had been in power over long number of years in the State, as well as the separatists, who's very commanding position would be jeopardised, and they would not hesitate to attempt to ensure that the law and order situation deteriorates," said the affidavit.

