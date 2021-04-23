Centre supplying drugs in biased manner, alleges Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan ministers released a few figures to showcase the alleged biased attitude of the central government and said that Rajasthan is getting 205 metric tonne of oxygen while the Gujarat government is getting much more oxygen when the active cases are low there compared to Rajasthan.

Jaipur, April 23 (IANS) The Rajasthan Government has come out openly accusing the central government of adopting a biased attitude in supplying life saving drugs to the desert state as the COVID numbers surge each day, raising the demand for Remdesivir and oxygen in the state.

On Thursday, the state government received just 28,500 Remdesivir injections while Gujarat got 1.63 lakh injections and MP received 92,200 injections despite the fact that Rajasthan has a much higher number of active cases than these two states, said the ministers.

Going with the distribution percentage, it is clear that Rajasthan has received just 27.50 pc of injections as compared to active cases while Gujarat has been given 194 pc and MP has been given 112%, they added.

Earlier, state health minister Raghu Sharma alleged that the supply of Remdesivir by Cipla to Rajasthan was stopped with the interference of the Goa government and later its supply by other companies was stopped due to interference by the Karnataka Government.

Rajasthan, till Thursday, has 107157 active cases. A total of 14468 cases were registered on Thursday while 59 deaths were reported taking the cumulative death figures to 3389, said health officials.

--IANS

arc/bg