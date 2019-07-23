Centre taking steps to confer ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The central government is taking steps to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that even though redevelopment is allowed under the master plan, the same could not take place due to non-availability of ownership rights to the residents of the UCs.



To address the problem, a committee chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was constituted on March 8 this year with the approval of Union Cabinet, for recommending the process for recognising ownership or transfer rights to the residents of UCs in Delhi.

The committee submitted its report, based on which a draft cabinet note containing the proposal to confer ownership rights to residents of UCs has been circulated to all concerned for comments on July 11, the ministry said.

The proposal will confer or recognise ownership or mortgage or transfer rights to the residents of UCs which will facilitate development or redevelopment of the UCs soon in a big way. (ANI)

