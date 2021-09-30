Centre to help Goa set up integrated agriculture university

Panaji, Sep 30 (IANS) The Central government will help the Goa government to set up an integrated agriculture university to help the state to become self-dependent in terms of agriculture and horticulture produce, Union Minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said on Thursday.

"Agriculture (university) is needed in Goa. It is a state government subject, but the Government of India will be ready to help," Karandlaje told reporters during her ongoing visit to the state.