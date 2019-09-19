Centre to launch training programme for Panchayat functionaries of J-K

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will launch a training programme for panches and sarpanches of Jammu and Kashmir to create awareness about their rights, duties as well as to apprise them about the funds earmarked for the local body functionaries.

MHA sources told ANI that the training programme for panches and sarpanches of Jammu and Kashmir will be organised at block levels with the help of the state's Panchayati Raj Department.



The panches and sarpanches will also be informed about various schemes of Central government that can be used by local body representatives and they will be trained on using these schemes for the welfare of the region.

They will also be informed about various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

MHA sources said that the Centre is considering to provide an insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh to all panches and sarpanches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, a group of sarpanches had met Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded Rs 2 lakh insurance cover for local body representatives. (ANI)