Centre to provide 30 ventilators, 20 oxygen concentrators for North MCD's hospitals

There are three hospitals - Hindu Rao, the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis and the Girdhari Lal Maternity hospital in Delhi which are operated by the North MCD.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) said on Monday that the Centre will provide 30 ventilators and 20 big oxygen concentrators for the hospitals being run by it.

Jai Prakash, Mayor of North MCD, said, "The Centre will provide 30 ventilators and 20 oxygen concentrators from PM Care Fund to three hospitals under the North civic agency. These ventilators and oxygen concentrators would help in strengthening the health infrastructure in the hospitals. These ventilators would also help us to fight against the third wave of Covid -19."

To review the Covid situation in the areas under the North civic body, the Mayor also convened a meeting with officials to take stock of facilities for treatment, cremation and sanitisation.

He said that officials have been directed to be more vigilant and ensure that bio medical waste is being collected regularly and sanitisation being done in residential areas regularly. He also directed the officials to ensure that people do not face problems at cremations and burial grounds.

"North MCD is making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the citizens under its jurisdiction. We are performing with limited resources but Delhi government is not doing as per requirement, although help is pouring in from all sectors public, private and social sector," Jai Praksh said.

