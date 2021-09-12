Centre to provide financial assistance to states for establishing AYUSH colleges: Sonowal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the centre will provide financial assistance of Rs 70 crores to states to establish colleges offering education in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa (AYUSH).



Sonowal told ANI, "The centre will provide assistance to states for establishing colleges offering education in Ayush. Colleges offering education in Ayush are relatively few in the North-East. We have asked the North-Eastern state governments to send proposals regarding the establishment of such institutions. States will have to look after the matters of land and manpower, the centre will look into infrastructure, building, furniture etc. to be provided to such institutes."

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Ayush, he said, "The Prime Minister wants that Ayush gain popularity among people and people get to know about its various facilities. He has played a huge role in popularising Yoga globally over the last few years. I wish that we all are able to fulfil the Prime Minister vision in the North-East."

Sonowal attended a conference on 'Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in AYUSH Systems Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment Focus on North-Eastern States'.

This conference was attended by officials from Ayush Ministry and various other Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa institutes from all over India. (ANI)