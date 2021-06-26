Centre to provide over 19 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Central government will provide more than 19,10,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories in the next three days, informed the Health Ministry on Saturday.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 1,45,21,067 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

As many as 31,17,01,800 vaccine doses have been provided by the Government of India to states and UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,71,80,733 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," the ministry said.

India has so far administered 31.50 crore vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44. (ANI)

