Centre to release 5 Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Central government on Monday accepted the request of Congress-led Punjab government for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committed during militancy period.

The decision has been approved by the Central government on "humanitarian and compassionate considerations," said the Ministry of Home Affairs."A communication to this effect was sent today to the State Government of Punjab for taking necessary action," said the Central government.Recently, on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Central government had decided to grant a special exemption to nine Sikh prisoners, who were convicted by various courts during militancy in Punjab, according to sources in the Home Ministry.In one case, the government decided to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment, and in another eight cases, the decision has been taken for premature release of prisoners serving life sentences and other sentences, through special remission, sources said. (ANI)