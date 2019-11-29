Centre to set up varsity for police: Shah

Lucknow, Nov 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the Centre would soon set up a 'Raksha Shakti University' that will provide education on police-related issues.

Speaking at the concluding session of the 47th All India Police Science Congress here, the minister said that all states should set up colleges on similar lines so that the country can get better equipped police personnel.

"Students who pass out of this university will not need any training to become good police officers," he said. The minister said a university of forensic sciences would also be set up soon.

He said that there was an urgent need to raise the self-esteem of police personnel who are often ridiculed on the social media and in films. He said that people need to be told that over 35,000 cops had laid down their lives for the country. "We need to make people aware of the fact that they can celebrate festivals only because the policemen are on duty. It is the duty of the officers in police services to change the common perception of the police. We also need to popularize the good work done by our police force through documentaries and short films," he said. Amit Shah said the internal security of the country was facing challenges that included cyber crime, narcotic smuggling, human trafficking and infiltration which were dealt by the police force which is the first responder. He said that a conference should also be held to discuss the proposal put forward by previous police science congress and whether they had been implemented or not. Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government, the Home Minister said the Chief Minister had vastly improved the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Shah also said that the Centre was mulling changes in IPC and CrPC and suggestions in this regard had been sought from the states. amita/prs