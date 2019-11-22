Centre treating Puducherry as UT or state depending on convenience, alleges V Narayanasamy

Puducherry [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, urging the Centre to find a solution soon.

"The government of India whenever it suits them, treats us as per their convenience as a state or a union territory. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," Narayanasamy said at an event sponsored by the Puducherry on Thursday.



The Congress leader added that the problems being faced by the Puducherry administration are similar to those of Delhi.

"Both Puducherry and Delhi are in a difficult position because they are union territories with the legislature," he said.

Explaining the problems with the unique position of the state, Narayanasamy said, "Like in the case of GST, we are treated as a state and they take our money. But when it comes to the question of implementation of various schemes they treat us as a union territory." (ANI)

