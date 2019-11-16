Centre trying to hide economic slump by data manipulation: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Saturday started a 'Halla Bol' rally to protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre, calling it responsible for the 'financial ruin' in the country and saying the Centre was trying to cover up the economic slump through manipulation of data.

Holding the Central government responsible for the large scale unemployment, price rise, the heavy losses suffered by businessmen and industrialists following demonetisation and the resultant economic slump, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra led the party workers in the rally.

Former Union Minister Ajay Maken, Chairman of Campaign Committee Kirti Azad and AICC Secretary Kuljeet Singh Nagra were also the part of the rally held here. Addressing the Congress workers, Maken said that if the Modi government stated the truth instead of juggling with statistics, the ground reality would be very frightening, as in the first quarter of 2019-20, GDP growth was at an abysmal low of 5 per cent, which was "very shameful" for the Central government. "The Modi government is trying to cover up the economic slump through manipulation of data," Maken said. "IMF, Fitch, World Bank, Moody's and even the Reserve Bank of India have cut India's growth forecast," he said, adding that India has dropped to the level of 7th largest economy from being the 5th largest in the world. He said the people of Delhi were the worst-affected by the economic slump. The rally will continue on Sunday. nks/arm