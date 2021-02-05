Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on Rs 173 cr science city project in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between the Central and Uttarakhand governments for establishing a science city in Dehradun at an estimated cost of Rs 173 crore.



According to a statement from the Uttarakhand government, the MoU was signed between the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous organisation under the Indian Ministry of Culture.

As per the MoU the Central government will spend Rs 88 crore and Uttarakhand government Rs 85 crore on the project.

The MoU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM and Rajendra Dobhal, managing director UCOST (Uttarakhand State Council for Science And Technology) in presence of the state's chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

As per the statement, Rawat said that special efforts are required to make the science city project a centre of attraction for all, adding this project will be an important step towards furthering the scientific culture of India.

"Our efforts would be to ensure that people see the uniqueness of Uttarakhand through such projects. The selection of land for the project will be made keeping in mind the ease for visitors and students," he said. (ANI)

