Centre will cater to the requirement of jawans guarding borders, on a real-time basis, says MoS Home

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that central government will cater to the requirements of jawans guarding the borders on a real-time basis. Rai, made a visit to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Border Outpost (BoP) at Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul, Bihar and spent a night with them on Saturday.

He said that Indo-Nepal border is very sensitive and being an open border makes the task of jawans very difficult while he lauded the soldiers for working day and night for protecting the country.The Union Minister also had dinner with the SSB jawans and appreciated their way of working in the harsh weather conditions."I spent my last night time with SSB jawans at Raxaul (Indo -Nepal)Border and saw that despite chilly weather, our jawans were standing like a rock on the border to serve the nation," Rai said in a telephonic conversation with ANI."I salute our jawans who are serving the nation and are protecting our borders. Indo-Nepal Border is a very sensitive border and an open border which makes the task of our jawans more difficult. They are doing very well. I assured the jawans that whatever they require on the borders, the government will provide them in real-time," he said.Earlier the Union Minister had visited Indo -Bangladesh Border near Siliguri BoP Fulbari. (ANI)