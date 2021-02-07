Centre will extend all possible help to U'khand govt to tackle flood situation, says Amit Shah

Shah informed that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is currently in the Home Minister's disaster management control room and taking stock of the situation."The central government will give every possible help to the state government to help deal with the flood situation," Shah told ANI."I would like to assure the people of Uttrakhand that the Narendra Modi government will stand with them and will give every possible help. MoS Nityananda Rai ji is currently in the MHA disaster management control room managing the situation. I will reach there in the evening to take stock of the situation," he said.The Union Home Minister further informed that three NDRF teams have reached the flood-affected areas and more teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi."3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure the people of Uttarakhand that the Modi government stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended," Shah added.100-150 people are feared to be dead in the flash flood in Chamoli following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash said.Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area, police said.People living on the bank of the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he is monitoring the flood situation in Chamoli."Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand & nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities & getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," said PM Modi tweeted.ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that more than 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration."Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness & evacuate people. The situation is under control," said ITBP Spokesperson.SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath.Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. (ANI)