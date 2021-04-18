Centre working closely with state to fight COVID-19: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): After Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik alleged that the Centre is denying companies to sell Remdesivir to states, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said the statement was made by Malikin his personal capacity.



The Centre and state governments are working closely to fight the COVID-19 disease, Shewale added.

"The statement made by the NCP leader has been made in his personal capacity. I am not aware of the claims he is making. In fact, the Centre and state governments are working closely to curb the COVID-19 cases and meet the medical demands of the state," Shevale said.

The Shiv Sena MP further said he recently met Union Minister Mansukh Mandavia and "demanded to allow BDR Pharma to fulfil the domestic demand and supply within two days and it was heard by the Centre".

"According to my knowledge, almost all the companies have ceased their exports and are allowed only to do the domestic supply. I don't know what Malik said," Shevale added.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Maharashtra Minister had asked the Centre to solve the problem of shortage of Remdesivir and said the vials of the drugs must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately.

"There are 16 export-oriented units in our country that have 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir since exports are now banned by the government, these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in our country but the central government is denying the same," Malik had tweeted.

"The government says it should be sold only through 7 companies that are producing it. These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility. This is a decision-making crisis. While there is a requirement of this medicine and availability too, a quick decision is the need of the hour. This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately," he had said in another tweet. (ANI)

