Centre's 'failed policies' led to second wave of Covid-19, says Rahul Gandhi

Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the failed policies of government have led to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.



Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader urged the government to increase vaccination and put money in hands of migrant workers to bring the economy back on track.

"Failed policies of the central government have led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus in the country and migrant workers are forced to flee again. Besides increasing vaccination, it is necessary to put money in their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But the egoistic government is allergic to good suggestions!" Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

With a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and the possibility of lockdown in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi, migrants are once again heading back to their home states.

India's COVID-19 tally hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.45 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 1,32,05,926, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

