Centre's new initiative to promote tribal craft, culture

Started by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the innovative contest called "Be A Friend of Tribes India", has the sole objective of promoting the wide range of tribal handicrafts which include hand-woven cotton, silk fabrics, wool, metal craft, terracotta, bead-work -- all of whom need to be preserved and promoted.

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) As tribes are among the disadvantaged sections of the society, a quiz has been started by the Centre at promoting and preserving their craft, culture and lifestyle to improve their income. Tribes constitute over 8 per cent of our population.

Through the innovative contest, awareness about tribal heritage, arts, crafts can be enhanced among the general public. With more knowledge and awareness about tribal heritage, it is hoped that citizens will also contribute to overall tribal empowerment by purchasing more tribal products.

"Characterised by natural simplicity, the tribal creations have a timeless appeal," said the Ministry, adding the quiz is a way of promotion of tribal products so as to improve the income and livelihoods of these people, while preserving their way of life and traditions.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Ltd (TRIFED), as the nodal agency under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, launched the "Be A Friend of Tribes India" quiz on Friday. The competition will be on till May 14 this year and 50 winners of this quiz will be awarded a Tribes India Gift Voucher.

The TRIFED has also put in place several initiatives to familiarise people with the rich and diverse craft, culture of the tribal communities across the country and to help the tribal population in the area of marketing development of their rich products.

Earlier, TRIFED had launched "Be the Brand Ambassador of Tribes India" quiz in February this year. The ongoing quiz invites stories featuring any tribal product (s) from customers across the country. The stories should be highlighting experience in using the product and provide details of the product and the place or shop from where it was purchased. The requirement is that the stories are in the form of short videos ranging from 30 seconds to five minutes.

The tribal products may include gents or ladies' apparel, jewellery, accessories, paintings, metal crafts, terracotta and pottery, decorative items, food & organic items, cane and bamboo items, stationery, furniture, home furnishings and cuisine.

Participants will have to share their stories in the form of a link to the video uploaded on YouTube. The contest will be on till May 14 this year and 50 entries will be selected and a gift voucher will be awarded.

These initiatives, launched in association with MyGov fall in line with the Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan, the PM's vision of emphasising local products and promoting local entrepreneurship.

