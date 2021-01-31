Centre's new laws will only benefit capitalists : Chaduni

Addressing the protesters, Chaduni said: "Today the power is vested in the capitalists and so the new legislations are being made to benefit them."

Gurugram, Jan 31 (IANS) Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday visited the Gurugram's protest site to extend his support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

The BKU leader added that the Centre has passed an agri business law and not of farming.

"The central government has no right to make farm laws. The farmer's agitation will not end till the three new agriculture laws are repealed. These farm legislations will only benefit the capitalists," Chaduni said.

Referring to the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, he alleged that the insult to the tricolour on January 26 was a government sponsored incident.

"The Republic Day violence was a conspiracy hatched by the government to disrupt the farmer's agitation, but despite their effort the ploy was failed."

"At the Delhi borders it was the government who had launched a massive crackdown on the agitating farmers to disperse them from the sites. Capitalists will gain from these new farm laws, on the contrary, the locals will starve."

Gurugram Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) president Chaudhary Santokh Singh, while addressing the protesting farmers said that the government wants to wriggle out of crisis using various tactics.

He said that braving the biting cold conditions, several other workers from multiple organisations have been in a sit-in protest to lend their support to the agitating farmers.

"SKM's aid to the farmers will continue till the new farm laws are repealed," Singh added.

