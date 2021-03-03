Centre's response sought on plea against RTE non-extension

Justice Najmi Waziri asked the counsel appearing for the Central government why the decision has not yet been taken on extending the RTE by an amendment in a bid to protect the students from the economically weaker sections.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central Government on a contempt petition pertaining to the extension of Right to Education (RTE) up to Class 12 despite the directions a year ago.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Education has been asked to file an affidavit in reply to the contempt petition filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh.

Social Jurist sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against a senior official of the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education.

The petitioner has asserted that due to inaction on the part of the central government, private schools countrywide are throwing students belonging to economically weaker sections out of school after they pass eighth class.

The plea by Social Jurist alleged that a period of more than a year has elapsed and the government has not taken any decision in this matter.

The petitioner told the court that the parents of such students are not in a financial position to pay the hefty school fees.

The matter will now be heard on March 17.

