Centre's schemes making huge difference in lives of vulnerable sections of society in J-K's Anantnag

These schemes cover various vulnerable sections of society like the victims of terrorism, widows, specially-abled people.Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, said on the welfare schemes, "The aim of the social welfare department is to reach the most vulnerable sections of society. Pension schemes, be it for the aged or widows and scholarship schemes are making a huge difference in the lives of people. Earlier, people could not get their share of pensions, but the government allocated a quota for each district and now every district has implemented their pension schemes. Specially-abled people, who used to face a lot of problems earlier, are getting a lot of benefit through these pensions."He added that the government is also trying that the scholarships reach the eligible children and such children are being identified via the School Education Department and scholarships are being provided to them.The beneficiaries are extremely happy with the implementation of the schemes and are facing no issues going forward with their lives. They lauded the pensions and scholarships of the central government.Ghulam, a victim of terrorism 16 years back said that he gets Rs 1000 from the central government every month."I am extremely thankful to the centre for the same," he added.Mudasir Ahmad, a specially-abled person said, "In 2016, I was electrocuted and one of my legs was amputated consequently. I get my pension of Rs 1000 every month. Social Welfare Department has helped me a lot."Alia, daughter of a widow said that she is able to continue her studies because of the scholarships being provided by the social welfare department, adding that, "I get Rs. 1500 per month. We are three sisters and we live with our mother. Our house has no one who can support us financially except the social welfare department."A widow Nighat added, "I have three kids and no one who supports our family financially. I am extremely thankful to the social welfare department for helping my two kids study by giving them a scholarship of Rs 1300 per month." (ANI)